Meru to petition Treasury for cancer funds

Meru leaders intend to petition the National Treasury to set aside funds for cancer patients as the disease surges in the county.

The leaders urged the national government to heed the cries of families of cancer patients burdened by heavy medical costs.

The disease has wreaked havoc in the county, leaving families desperate after spending a lot of resources on patients many of whom do not recover.

South Imenti MP Kathuri Murungi, religious leaders, Meru chief of staff Gideon Kimathi, Sports executive Danial Kiogora and many MCAs spoke on the issue at Nkubu in South Imenti.

They attended the funeral of Gladys Kaburo Murithi, wife of former Nkuene MCA Nick Mburugu, who died of cancer.

Kathuri urged residents to go for cancer screening. He said the disease is treatable when detected early.

“I propose that if one goes to any hospital whether in India, Pakistan, South Africa or wherever and they are diagnosed with cancer, the expenses should be settled by the National Treasury,” Kathuri said.

Abuthuguchi Central MCA Ayub Bundi criticised governor Kiraitu Murungi's decision to do away with cancer screening initiated by former Governor Peter Munya.

“I ask the county government to roll out the cancer screening exercise to enable early detection, diagnosis and treatment before the disease reaches costly stages,” Bundi said.

Kimathi said Governor Kiraitu's administration is putting in place measures to contain the runaway cancer scourge, which has claimed many lives.

Kiogora advised Meru residents to utilise cancer screening services offered in health facilities across the county.

“I am aware of this because I underwent screening at my local health centre in Githongo,” Kiogora said.

Kimathi however urged leaders not to take political in burial occasions to discredit their perceived political rivals.