Laxity blamed for insecurity in Embu

Six people died in Embu county in six weeks in cases of rising insecurity.

County commissioner Abdullahi Galgalo has rebuked administrators for laxity, saying it has worsened security.

Yesterday, Galgalo expressed discontent with the liquor control law that permits opening of bars from 5pm to 11pm and the licensing of many 24-hour bars by the county government.

Galgalo told parents who harbour criminal children to talk them out of their activities, "failure to which they will be dealt with accordingly".

“I want to say this to any Embu resident who loves his child: if you don’t want to bury him, please bring him up properly. You should know what work he does and with whom he relates because the insecurity comes from within."

He said the six residents were murdered and investigations revealed drinking of alcohol and early opening hours contribute to insecurity.

The administrator said four out of the six murders happened in bars.

Galgalo urged the county government, which licenses bars, to help in controlling the joints. He argued that security overtakes the revenue the county gets from bars.

“We have more bars than schools, shops, churches and mosques. MCAs, MPs, the senator, governor and professional associations should join hands to help curb the insecurity,” he said.

He told subcounty commissioners and the other security committee members that they had no business being in Embu if they could not restore order.