Parents “tethering disabled children” with ropes condemned,

Parents with disabled children have been urged not to tether them at home.

National Fund for the Disabled of Kenya national vice chairman Peter Nyakiamo expressed disgust and sadness on hearing that some parents in Embu have been chaining their disabled children at home.

Nyakiamo said it is illegal for any parent to do that and that if anyone is caught he would be punished because the constitution grants everyone rights.

He said instead of treating disabled children in such dehumanising manner, parents should take them to special schools.

“If you take a disabled child to a special school he will be given special skills which will enable him earn money for himself and thus he will even be an asset to you instead of being a burden,” said Nyakiamo.

He spoke at St Monica Special School in Embu when he represented the NFDK national chairman Kristina Kenyatta-Pratt in opening a special class whose construction was funded by the organisation at a cost of Sh2.2 million.

Nyakiamo praised the school for the skills it gave pupils.

Embu county children officer David Muli said some local parents confined their disabled children at home to avoid alleged shame of siring such children.

He condemned the trend arguing that the law prohibits such actions against disabled children and stipulates that they should be protected.

Nyakiamo, who was accompanied by fellow board member former Senator David Musila and Embu County commissioner Abdullahi Galgalo, said the organisation’s chairperson Kristina called on all schools funded by the board to use funds diligently.

He said Kristina promised any school that will use its money accountably would be assisted again with more money in future.

Nyakiamo said the financial assistance came from rents that the organisation charges in commercial buildings it owns in Nairobi.