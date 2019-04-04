MP demands opening of Thiba river

Mbeere South MP Geofrey King’angi has urged Water Resources Management Authority to authorise opening of Thiba river which was blocked last week in Kirinyaga county.

King’angi said residents who rely on the river have been forced to trek long distances in search of water.

“This is very disheartening. The river which supplies water to this region of lower Embu is closed at Kangiciri in Kirinyaga county. I ask Warma and Tana Service Board to intervene and have the river opened or we are going to open it by force,” Kingangi.

The legislator who was spoke to the press in Kiritiri, Mbeere, said due to scarcity of water, fish have died and crocodiles and hippos are roaming the area threatening human life.

“The residents of Mbeere South are not second class citizens. They have the right to water and therefore I urge relevant bodies to act quickly,” he added.

He lamented that the World Bank funded Mbeere- Kiambere water system which supplies water to lower region of Mbeere South has been diverted to Kirinyaga County, leaving the area residents without water adding that Kirinyaga County has enough funds to establish their own water system.

Last week residents in Makima ward, in Mbeere South, protested over blockage of the river.

They accused the National Irrigation Board of blocking the river in Mwea, Kirinyaga, and curtailing water supply to the lower region.

King’angi has said over 100, 000 residents of Mbeere South are in need of relief food.