Kiraitu launches Sh116mn Meru streets upgrade

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi on Tuesday launched a Sh116 million upgrading of major streets of Meru town.

The project is funded by the World Bank and Kenya Urban Support Program.

Murungi, who was joined by the State Department of Housing & Urban Planning director Solomon Ambwere, said the programme is geared towards making Meru town dust-free and conducive for local and foreign investors.

The governor spoke at Gakoromone market and reiterated his administration’s commitment to paving streets in other towns.

“The KUSP-financed project will help to pave Tom Mboya street, Gakoromone fresh produce market, Njuri Ncheke street and rehabilitate Kanyuru river in Meru town. It will also cover modernisation of Makutano market that will also be cabro-paved,” he said.

Murungi said contractors are installing cabro-pavings in Kanyakine, Laare, Kieni Kia Ndege, Timau and Mikinduri markets and Maua town.

He said his aim is to utilise the World Bank funds for the benefit of residents and to build confidence of the financiers.

The governor promised to develop the county with more than Sh500 million of such grants in the next five years. The national government is in the process of relocating the town’s sewerage at Sh1 billion, he said, urging residents to embrace it.

The county boss rebuked local radio stations for allowing leaders he termed as distractors to mislead residents that his government has failed.

“Those who want to listen to entertainers should tune to radio stations. Those who can’t see anything positive will be talking nothing each and every coming day,” the governor said.

His deputy Titus Ntuchiu said individuals with facts of any funds misappropriation should report to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and Directorate of Criminal Investigations instead of "rushing from one TV station to another with baseless claims".

“Don’t bother listening to them. We won’t be deterred from developing Meru by politics. We are focused,” Ntuchiu said.