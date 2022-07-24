Sonko’s woes in Mombasa are politically motivated, says Kalonzo

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said the continued harassment and frustrations facing Mike Sonko’s gubernatorial quest in Mombasa are politically instigated.

Kalonzo said nothing would deter him from fighting to ensure Sonko’s name appears on the ballot for the governor race.

The Wiper leader spoke during a campaign tour of Lamu on Saturday.

Kalonzo also endorsed incumbent governor Fahim Twaha of Jubilee in his bid to defend the seat.

“It should be known that I am in support of the Jubilee chairman President Uhuru Kenyatta for nominating Fahim Twaha as the party’s gubernatorial flagbearer for Lamu. We will support him,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo said Sonko had been treated unfairly and subjected to unnecessary frustrations despite having qualified.

“We know the matter is in court but I believe this discrimination is purely political. Kenya is governed by the rule of law," he said.

"I believe that justice will prevail and Sonko will become the next governor of Mombasa. This whole issue is injustice against him."

On Tuesday, the high court in Mombasa is expected to rule on whether the IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati should be jailed for contempt.

The electoral body revoked Sonko’s clearance to run for governor following the Supreme Court ruling last week that the Wiper candidate had been properly impeached as governor of Nairobi.

Sonko, however, moved to challenge the revocation and asked the court to jail Chebukati and the Mombasa county returning officer, Swalha Ibrahim Yusuf, “for deliberate disobedience of the judgment and order of this honorable court on July 13, 2022.”

Other leaders who accompanied Musyoka include the Wiper secretary general Shakila Abdalla, Governor Twaha, Sonko, Andrew Sunkuli, Wiper MP candidate for Lamu West Alwy Badawi and Senate candidate Aboud Msuri.

(Edited by Tabnacha O)