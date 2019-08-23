Unprepared KPA top brass sent away after tongue-lashing by MPs

A parliamentary committee on Wednesday admonished senior Kenya Ports Authority officers for appearing before members unprepared.

“They came with wrongly addressed documents which were not tallying," an MP said.

The officers had also not carried critical documents when they appeared before the National Assembly Labour Committee at Tamarind Hotel in Mombasa. The Ali Wario-led team is probing tenders by the parastatal.

"They have also not complied with the required provision of 30 per cent tenders reserved for youth, women and Persons with Disabilities,” the committee member said.

The Access to Government Procurement Opportunities programme demands that 30 per cent of tenders in any government institution must go to the youth, women and PWDs.

The MPs complained the KPA top brass tried to confuse them by giving them bulky documents that had irrelevant information. They were sent away after less than 30 minutes.

The officers included chairman Joseph Kibwana and operations general manager William Ruto.

The committee had earlier met the National Social Security Fund officials. The team was concerned that most of the top NSSF positions are occupied by people in an acting capacity, including the managing trustee.

Wario, who is the Bura MP, said is unfair for people to act for up to four years.

“You can’t be acting for the rest of your life. We can’t sit and allow illegality to continue,” said Wario.