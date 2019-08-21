Security strengthened as leaders mobilise residents ahead of census

Security has been strengthened in Coast region ahead of next week's national census as leaders mobilise residents to be counted in their home towns.

In Taita Taveta, county police commander Said Kiprotich said security agencies have joined hands to ensure the count takes place without incident.

"There is adequate security in place to ensure everybody is counted. Our officers have intensified patrols with more policing to be conducted on the census day to ensure the officials conduct the exercise without challenges," Kiprotich said.

Local leaders are campaigning to have residents counted at home under the "Ditalo Mzinyi" (be counted at home) banner.

They are saying the region may have some of its constituencies merged if they fail to meet the threshold for the population quota of 133, 138.

At least 27 constituencies could be merged in the next boundaries review if they fail the population threshold set by the Constitution in 2010.

Wundanyi, Mwatate and Voi, all in Taita Taveta county, are among those at risk of being merged

"We want to save our constituencies and have a bigger revenue allocation from the national government. We're calling for all our people to come home and take part in this important exercise," Wundanyi MP Danson Mwashako said.

In Lamu, Governor Fahim Twaha has sent out a personal appeal to those residing outside the county to return home for the census. The county's only two constituencies, Lamu West and Lamu East could be merged because they both failed to meet the threshold.

If merged, residents will likely miss on the National Government- Constituency Development Fund among other benefits.

"This is a matter of life and death," Twaha said in his communication on Monday.

Speaking in Lamu on Tuesday, the governor said he was optimistic this year’s census will be able to capture the exact population of the county.

In Kilifi, Governor Amason Kingi has urged disco lovers not to party this weekend until they are counted on Monday. He said all residents should ensure they are cunted.

Kingi asked residents to suspend their partying lifestyles for the period between August 24 and 26 when the census will be conducted.

“It’s important that the population of Kilifi is accurately captured so that we get our rightful share when time comes for the distribution of resources," Kingi said in his office on Tuesday.

Lamu county receives the least allocation from the Treasury owing to its small population.

“We prefer that our people return home to be counted here. As leaders, our biggest objective is to enable Lamu get what it deserves in terms of resource allocation," Twaha said.

He said Lamu was being underfunded because many residents didn’t take part in the 2009 census. "We don’t want history to repeat itself. We ask residents not to lie about children. If you have ten children say so, don’t say you have four. There is nothing embarrassing about having a large family,” Twaha said.

Despite an announcement that people will be counted from wherever they are, MPs Stanley Muthama (Lamu West), Athman Sharif (Lamu East) and Woman Representative Ruweida Obbo insist it’s better for those who call Lamu home to return to be counted in the region.

“In the last exercise, there were excuses and deliberate attempts that resulted in some areas being left out. This time around, we are watching,” Muthama said.

