Commuters want roadblocks on Lamu road removed

Commuters on the Lamu-Garsen road have asked the government to reduce or remove all roadblocks to ease transport.

They also want the ban on night travel lifted.

There are at least 10 roadblocks between Mokowe town and Minjila junction on the Lamu-Garissa road.

The roadblocks have been mounted by police and the Kenya Defense Forces for the last five years.

All vehicles travel in a convoy escorted by armed police officers.

Passengers have to alight with all their luggage for checks at every roadblock before being allowed to proceed.

The checks, passangers say, are time consuming and delay their journeys.

“They can reduce the checks to at least two, after all they all do the same thing. They have made road travel here a nightmare. You spend at least 45 minutes to an hour at each roadblock, by the time you get to your destination, you are so late. It's frustrating,” said Hassan Swaleh, a driver.

Normally, it would take around five hours from Lamu to Malindi. However due to the numerous checks travelers take up to nine hours.

Drivers say they have lost many passengers who now prefer flying to Malindi and Mombasa.

“The number of people travelling by road is small because people are tired of roadblocks,”Swaleh said.