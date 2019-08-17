CRACKDOWN ONGOING

Two university students charged with drug trafficking

Suspects are among eight arrested in sting operation against traffickers in the region

• Jeremiah Shake and Ngure Kiroshi plead not guilty before magistrate Ann Karimi.

• Released on a Sh100,000 cash bail or Sh200,000 bond with similar surety.

by SOLOMON MUINGI
Coast
17 August 2019 - 00:00
Two university students were arraigned in a Voi court for possession of cakes laced with drugs.

Jeremiah Shake and Ngure Kiroshi pleaded not guilty before resident magistrate Ann Karimi.

According to the charge sheet, the accused were arrested in Voi town in possession of the cookies they intended to sell.

They were released on Sh100,000 cash bail or Sh200,000 bond with similar surety.

Taita Taveta police commander Said Kiprotich said the suspects were among eight arrested in a sting operation in the region.

Among those arrested in connection to narcotic trafficking include two prison wardens, two businessmen and a primary school teacher.

"We have beefed up security operation across the county. This is a strong warning to all drug cartels out there who are ruining our youth," Kiprotich said.

He said the region is a strong target by drug peddlers owing to it's proximity to neighbouring Tanzania.

