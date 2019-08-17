No vigilantes in Lamu, police chief says

Vigilante groups will not be allowed in Lamu since police and other security agencies are in control, county police commander Muchangi Kioi said.

He spoke on Thursday in response to demands by some residents and activists for the return of Sungu Sungu vigilante group to combat crime.

Residents want the return of the vigilante group on the grounds that it has capacity to contain crime.

The biggest worry is over the growing number of machete wielding gangs who openly use drugs and attack and kill people without provocation.

The marauding gangs are responsible for other crimes including defilement, theft and burglaries .

But Kioi said such groups have proved easy to misuse and eventually become a threat to society just like the criminals they were meant to help combat.

Kioi instead urged members of the public to cooperate more with security officers and furnish them with any information which will aid the maintenance of peace, law and order.

“No, we won’t have vigilante here, not now not ever. They once existed and we all saw what they turned into and we wouldn’t wish to go back there. The security agencies here are managing well so far. You can be of help too by giving us information that will help us help you more. Lamu county has the highest number of security officers in Kenya. We are good,”said Kioi.

Last week, the national government deployed over 200 police officers to Lamu ahead of the high tourist season that runs from August to December.

The additional deployment is meant to help intensify security in a region that continues to hit the news following Al shabaab terror attacks.

Sungu Sungu is among vigilante organisations that developed in the 1990s and were banned by the government in 2007 after they were accused of crime.

Haki Africa coordinator in Lamu Yunus Issack said many villages have been taken hostage by gangs of drug abusing youth and that Sungu Sungu could help eradicate.

He said increased theft and other crimes in Lamu hurts tourism as many visitors shun the island for fear of being mugged.