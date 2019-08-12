Over 200 cops posted to Lamu as high tourist season starts

The national government has deployed more than 200 police officers to Lamu ahead of the high tourist season that runs from August to December.

The additional deployment is meant to intensify security in a region where increased al Shabaab attacks have left hundreds of security officers and civilians dead.

Lamu county police commander Muchangi Kioi says the move is meant to ensure stability at a time when the region is looking forward to receiving thousands of tourists for the holidays running up to the December festive season.

Speaking in his Lamu office on Sunday, Kioi said the additional security is also to ensure they stay ahead of the game in the security of the region.

He said the officers have been deployed all around the county and in all vulnerable areas including roads, water and border areas.

The police boss urged investors to visit the county saying it was the safest and most timely place to invest in considering the many upcoming mega projects like the Sh2.5 trillion Lapsset corridor project, the Sh200 billion coal plant and the Sh21 billion wind power station.

“We have the security under total control. The high tourist season has already kicked off this month and as such, the additional security is to ensure there are no surprises. We have equally increased patrols."

The commander credited the current calm and security of the region to the ongoing Linda Boni security operation launched by the government at the height of terror attacks in 2015. Its major objective was to flush out the terrorists believed to be holed up inside the vast Boni forest in Lamu East from where they would launch attacks.

He lauded the public for their cooperation which he said had largely provided a solid ground for security agencies to conduct the operation.

