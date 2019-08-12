Matiang'i to strike hard at drugs and crime at Coast

We're coming for you.

The new battle against drugs and crime at the Coast will be ferocious, merciless and hurt many people, including politicians, VIPs and dirty cops.

That's what Interior minister Fred Matiang'i told a press conference on Sunday after two urgent meetings with security officials and politicians.

He declined to announce details of the plan, which he shared earlier with the political leadership and security chiefs on Sunday during separate meetings that lasted three hours.

The fight begins now. The plan will be rolled out in Mombasa before it extends to the other counties, he said.

"We will turn things upside down to unearth even those among security apparatus and highly placed state officials that have been shielding drug traffickers," Matiang'i said.

Now drug suspects will be bailed out of police stations by their protectors.