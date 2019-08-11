Plans underway to use ASK land for children's park or apartments

A master plan to ensure that land belonging to the Agricultural Society of Kenya does not remain idle after the show is being drafted.

The ASK Mombasa branch has teamed up with investors and are engaging on having several projects implemented, including setting up a children’s park, sporting activities, apartments among others, so that the grounds are utilized throughout the year.

Speaking during a media engagement, the chair of the Mombasa ASK show, Anisa Abdalla, also revealed that for the first time, the show will be anchored on the Blue Economy, and a separate stand has been set aside for fishermen under the banner ‘Wavuvi Kenya’, who will showcase their business.

“They will come with live fish, including sharks, show their fishing methods and explain the benefits of the fishing industry. The fishermen cut across from Vanga to Lamu. It is the first time we are having this, so we expect very positive feedback,” said Anisa.

She said land has been set aside for the venture, adding that they have also revived the fishing competition, which was last done five years ago.

“We shall also be having a fish dinner after the event. We expect to have these events on the day the President will be officially opening the show,” added Anisa.

This year’s show is expected to run from September 4th until 8th, and organizers say they have done aggressive marketing to ensure school going children are not left out.

“We shall have cultural houses as show stoppers. Last year we had three, this year there is some sponsorship and we expect around six. Different cultures showcasing what they have,” she added.

She also revealed that so far, Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu counties were in the process of drafting their master plans to ensure that after the seven show days, they don’t close shop until the next show.

“We shall call stakeholders to give their input on the masterplan once it is ready. In Nairobi already they are coming up with a conference centre that will accommodate about 6,800 people. It is expected to be launched during this year’s show,” Anisa added.

This will be a new direction ASK would be taking, coming after concerns that most show ground land are usually left idle and neglected, until the next event.

Over the budget, Anisa said all that will be captured in the masterplan once it is ready.

Last year, she said, there were about 100,000 showgoers, but expect around 150,000 this year, as they have capitalized on school children’s attendance since it will be during the school term period.

Already, 140 exhibitors had registered with ASK and the number is expected to rise to about 200.