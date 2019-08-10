Water shortage, mess at Coast to be fixed — CS

The Water ministry is setting up a Joint Water and Sanitation Authority in different regions to ensure fair distribution of water.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui said on Thursday the project will be piloted in Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale and Taita Taveta counties.

The authority will be managed by both the national and the four county governments.

It will manage Baricho, Muzima 1 and 2, Mwache Dam and the Marere springs water projects.

Chelugui told reporters the new authority will bring down production costs. He spoke during an induction workshop for the new governing council members of the Kenya Water Institute at North Coast Beach Hotel in Kilifi.

“The utilities will be given bulk meters and they will be expected to pay the joint authority. If today you take sources as owners of water, there are counties at the Coast and the whole country that may never get water,” the CS said.

The authority will address trans-county, cross -county and trans-basin water schemes.

The CS added that an adviser has been appointed through the World Bank and will be given a report in six months.

He accused water service providers at the Coast of subjecting residents to lack of water due to disconnections, saying users always pay their bills.

“We expect that those who have received this equipment and plants to take up their responsibilities and pay up. It is unfortunate that we are disconnecting water because of power."

He said it did not add up when the ministry is called upon to help clear the debts yet the companies were generating money.