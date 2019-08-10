MP defends his work after claims of neglect in education sector

Kinango MP Benjamin Tayari has lashed out at critics he claimed are trying to sabotage him by portraying a rundown education sector in his constituency.

His comments follow a media report that said many schools in his constituency are in deplorable condition, forcing pupils to stay away.

“We acknowledge that the situation is not as it is supposed to be in an ideal world but since I took over in the last one and a half years, we have really improved the structures,” the MP told the Star on phone on Friday.

He said after his five-year term, there will be a tremendous improvement in school infrastructure compared to the previous administrations. He said they got more money but had nothing to show for it.

While previous administrations got almost Sh178 million annually, Tayari said his has received about Sh100 million from the NG-CDF.

“This has not stopped us from trying to change the lives of our pupils through education and infrastructure. In my first financial year, we built 50 classrooms using part of the Sh100 million,” he told the Star.

He said another 70 classrooms are planned for the current financial year.