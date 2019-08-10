MP defends his work after claims of neglect in education sector

• MP says leaders in previous administrations are sabotaging him to cover their back work or lack of work.
• He says in his first financial year, he built 50 classrooms using part of the Sh100 million. 'Another 70 are in the plans this year.'.
Kinango MP Benjamin Tayari has lashed out at critics he claimed are trying to sabotage him by portraying a rundown education sector in his constituency.
His comments follow a media report that said many schools in his constituency are in deplorable condition, forcing pupils to stay away.
“We acknowledge that the situation is not as it is supposed to be in an ideal world but since I took over in the last one and a half years, we have really improved the structures,” the MP told the Star on phone on Friday.
He said after his five-year term, there will be a tremendous improvement in school infrastructure compared to the previous administrations. He said they got more money but had nothing to show for it.
While previous administrations got almost Sh178 million annually, Tayari said his has received about Sh100 million from the NG-CDF.
“This has not stopped us from trying to change the lives of our pupils through education and infrastructure. In my first financial year, we built 50 classrooms using part of the Sh100 million,” he told the Star.
He said another 70 classrooms are planned for the current financial year.
“So far, we have not received even half of the Sh100 million we are supposed to receive from the Treasury," Tayhari said.
The schools that have benefitted include Kumbulu, Kazamoyo, Maji ya Chumvi, Gangani, Gandini Central and Mwache primary.
Others are Dumbule, Muungano, Bumani, Mwandimu and St Joseph primary schools.
He said Mwalukombe Girls' High and Mnyenzeni Secondary schools have also benefited and each has received a bus.
The lawmaker said some people in the teaching fraternity are being used by "enemies of development" to spread propaganda against him on social media.
“While we are out to improve education standards in Kinango, some are busy trying to bring us down. What is even sadder is that some in the teaching profession are being used to undermine us."
The MP said he wants to be judged after his five-year term.
On Tuesday, while opening four classrooms the NG-CDF renovated at Mwache Primary, Tayari said the previous leaders are trying to cover their failures by tring to sabotaging his development record.
“They don’t want you to see the difference I am making in the sector because they failed to improve it."
Edited by R.Wamochie