Who's in charge while Joho 'plays' in the US?

•It appeared on social media hours after the Monday night attack by a panga-wielding gang suspected to be Wakali Kwanza, a juvenile criminal gang.
If ever there was a case of bad timing, this was it.
Hours after a juvenile crime gang hacked at least 11 people, injuring them seriously, a video of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho went viral, showing him making merry in the US.
The attack on Monday night was the most brazen in the recent crime wave that officials have pledged again and again to combat and eradicate. They have pledged again and again to keep residents safe.
The attack has been blamed on the Wakali Kwanza gang.
The 46-year-old governor, now in his second and final term, is seen taking a selfie with American socialite and playgirl Paris Hilton. He is also deputy ODM party leader and has said he wants to be president.
From the US, Joho swiftly condemned the attack in Kisauani saying he is "extremely perturbed" by the violence and calling on security agents to move with speed and arrest the perpetrators.
“It is our duty as a government to ensure the protection of people’s lives and property,” Joho said in a statement moments after the attack.
"We need to get to the bottom of the matter and address it once and for all,”
Joho has been in Washington, DC, I attending the Steering Committee of the Strong Cities Network, which he chairs.
He is trying to get help for Mombasa to fight insecurity, radicalisation, youth unemployment and other problems.
He will be back in Mombasa by Saturday for an event.
However, a section of Mombasa residents took offence at his long absence and questoned his value to residents.
They went to his Facebook page and Twitter handle to voice their indignation, accusing Joho of being an absent, party-loving governor, who cares little about Mombasa residents.
Lydia Mukami posted, “Huyo ndio President Kingston (This is the Kingston President). Oooh! Your Highness, ndio unaamka sasa (You are waking up now?) So what is perturbing you? Please, stay in your deep slumber.”
Ndambuki Kilonzo said. “How can you give a press statement while you are busy with Paris Hilton holding your waist? And please, you must come clean on the Wakali Kwanza because you’ve been an MP for Kisauni, so you have some hint of whom they are and who sponsors them. So stop playing with Kenyans' lives, Bwana Governor.”
In the viral video, Joho is seen taking photos with Paris Hilton, an American media personality, socialite, model, singer, actress, fashion designer, DJ and businesswoman.
She is a great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels.
However, Joho had support from a number of residents who said this is no time to apportion blame following the gang attack.
Sheikh Twaha Omar said security starts with individual residents.
“It is our duty as residents of Mombasa to come together and collaborate with our county government and the national government to talk to our youth to promote peace,” Sheikh Twaha said.
Residents have been asking who runs the show while Joho is away but, county director of communications Richard Chacha said there is never a vacuum whenever Joho is away.
“The governor is fully in charge,” he told the Star on phone.
Chacha said Joho has been in the US since about July 16. He is attending a series of meetings that are of great benefits to Mombasa residents, he said.
“Mombasa was at some point hit so hard by insecurity. There are security issues that the governor is dealing with in the US,” Chacha said.
Together with his adviser on countering violent extremism Tendai Mtana, Joho has been seeking help, including funds and advice on how best to tackle violent extremism in Mombasa.
Chacha said all the insecurity issues in Mombasa boil down to unemployment and that is exactly what Joho is addressing in the US.
“We can’t deal with these attacks unless we address the unemployment issue. The governor is seeking funds for youth employment too,” he said.
Resident Ali Fedhaaid said Joho needs to be on the ground so that his presence is felt.
“We have pressing issues that must be addressed in Joho's county. This Bamburi attack is an aftereffect of the bad economic phase this town is undergoing. You have to come back and initiate a marshal plan,” Fedha said.
However, Chacha said Joho is in control in Mombasa even while away. He said nothing happens in Mombasa without his knowledge and he has been in constant communication with county government officials.
“It is only on issues that require his physical presence that he has to be represented by Deputy Governor William Kingi while he is away,” Chacha said.
He defended the Governor’s social activities, saying "Joho is also a human being and needs to unwind" whenever he is through with official duties.
“He just bumped into that lady [Paris Hilton] and like anybody else, he had to take photos with her. It is only normal,” Chacha said.
A Joho ally who requested anonymity said the governor is youthful and has to appeal to his main support base, the youth.
“That is why he posts the other side things on Instagram. He has to do things that appeal to the youth because they are his most loyal supporters,” the ally said.
The ally said Joho, like any other leader, is also entitled to his private life.
“His image is to appeal to the youth, which is politically correct,” he said.
"Whatever he does after the official duties does not hinder him from doing his work.”
