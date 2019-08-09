Who's in charge while Joho 'plays' in the US?

If ever there was a case of bad timing, this was it.

Hours after a juvenile crime gang hacked at least 11 people, injuring them seriously, a video of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho went viral, showing him making merry in the US.

The attack on Monday night was the most brazen in the recent crime wave that officials have pledged again and again to combat and eradicate. They have pledged again and again to keep residents safe.

The attack has been blamed on the Wakali Kwanza gang.

The emergence of a video showing Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and his entourage kicking up their heels in the US could not have come at a worse time.

The 46-year-old governor, now in his second and final term, is seen taking a selfie with American socialite and playgirl Paris Hilton. He is also deputy ODM party leader and has said he wants to be president.

From the US, Joho swiftly condemned the attack in Kisauani saying he is "extremely perturbed" by the violence and calling on security agents to move with speed and arrest the perpetrators.

“It is our duty as a government to ensure the protection of people’s lives and property,” Joho said in a statement moments after the attack.

"We need to get to the bottom of the matter and address it once and for all,”

Joho has been in Washington, DC, I attending the Steering Committee of the Strong Cities Network, which he chairs.

He is trying to get help for Mombasa to fight insecurity, radicalisation, youth unemployment and other problems.