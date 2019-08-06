Samboja maintains tough stance, says county government dissolution plans still on

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja has insisted that county dissolution is still on course.

Addressing the press outside his Wundanyi office on Tuesday, Samboja said a total of 52,100 residents have signed a petition to dissolve the county government surpersing the required 18,000 signatures.

"As a county government, we have taken the road of dissolution. This resolve was arrived at after the realisation that the county assembly had stood in the way of development and service delivery meant for those we represent as leaders," Samboja said.

On Monday, MCAs asked Samboja to institute dialogue to solve the budget impasse.

The MCAs led by Speaker Meshack Maghanga said they had dropped their hard stand and that dialogue would help end the stand off.

But Samboja said his push for dissolution was unstoppable, urging residents to prepare for a fresh polls.

He accused the MCAs of sabotaging his administration, saying that the Assembly left out residents in key decisions including budget making process.

"" It should not be lost on us that the budget estimates from the County Assembly failed to meet the constitutional requirement of public participation. We cannot afford to sit in a room alone and plan how to allocate taxepayer's hard earned money without their input. " The county boss added.

Samboja fell out with his MCAs after he failed to ascend the Sh5.6 billion budget for 2019/2020 financial year.

In the petition, Samboja accuses the assembly of derailing devolution by reducing money allocated for payment of pending bills, budget allocation for casual employees and allocation for Datu Sawazisha fund.

In dispute is Sh833 million that the MCAs allocated themselves through the Ward Development Fund.

Samboja disclosed that he shall led residents of good-will in presenting the signatures to president Uhuru Kenyatta.

Once handed to President Uhuru Kenyatta,he shall appoint an independent commission of inquiry to look into issues raised.

Constitutionally, the President may suspend a county government if an emergency arising out of internal conflict or war or in any other exceptional circumstances.

A similar attempt by Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana to have Makueni County dissolved in 2014 bore no fruits after President Kenyatta declined to approve the petition.