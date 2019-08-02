Close

Mombasa meat is safe, tests show

Samples were collected from main supermarkets including Naivas, Tuskys and Chandarana

•Relief for supermarkets that had been ordered to stop selling meat.

•Health officials have strengthened surveillance on meat and other food.

by ANDREW KASUKU
02 August 2019 - 00:00
Naivas opening in Westlands at The Mall. The store from outside. 22th of march 2013.
Image: ANNA BOHLIN

Meat sold in Mombasa is free from harmful chemicals and is fit for consumption, the county public health department has said.

On Thursday, the department released results of samples of meat taken to the National Public Health Laboratory Nairobi for analysis.

"Results received from the laboratory indicate the meat is safe and does not contain any traces of metabisulphate, hence fit for human consumption," public heath chief officer Aisha Aboubakar said in a statement to newsrooms.

The samples were collected from the main supermarkets in Mombasa including Naivas, Tuskys, Budget and Chandarama.

She said that the seized meat will be released for sale.

"We would like to inform members of the public that the meat sold in Mombasa is safe and there should be no cause for worry whatsoever," Aboubakar said.

The results which were delayed for a week came as a relief for supermarkets that were ordered to suspend sale of meat pending tests for chemicals.

Last week, county officials launched an inspection campaign in all six subcounties after it emerged that major meat outlets were sourcing meat from Nairobi and other regions outside Coast.

County health officials said they have strengthened surveillance on meat and other food after a media report indicated unscrupulous traders were adding chemicals to food to give it longer shelf life.

