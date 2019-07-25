Activists 'harassed and sexually abused' in Nairobi

Coast human rights defenders have alleged their colleagues were sexually abused, harassed and physically assaulted while under arrest in Nairobi.

Further, those who went to inquire on the arrests were also arrested.

The activists were holding a meeting four days ago when the arrests happened.

They claim to have been granted permission to conduct the meeting only for police to show up and arrest them.

The Coast defenders want IG Hillary Mutyambai and Interior CS Fred Matiang'i to ensure investigations are conducted and those involved arrested.

They say the arrests were to silence them, which is a violation of their Constitutional rights.

Head of public support, Institute for Land Governance Eric Karisa yesterday said the arrests affect organizations that are meant to be the voice of the people.

"If there are cases of human rights violations anywhere, either in Nairobi or any other place, it influences our work here in Coast," he said.

Sisters for Justice managing director Naila Abdhallah said they were warned against going to the streets to protest the arrests.

“This is like a message to all of us as human rights defenders. If it can happen to them, it can also happen to us,” she said.

Abdhallah revealed such cases mainly happen in Nairobi but so far there about recent cases from the Coast.

The cases are in Lamu, Kilifi, and Mombasa.

Pwani Social Justice Centers Working Group chairman Simon Kazungu said the arrests were a deliberate move to shrink the civil society space.

"There is enough evidence that they were harassed so if nothing is done, we will use the evidence to follow the law and ensure action is taken," Kazungu said.

