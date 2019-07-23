Two brothers missing over Kilifi land dispute

The fight over a piece of land in Kikambala in Kilifi has left a family mourning their son and searching for two missing brothers.

The brothers were abducted by people in a black unmarked Toyota Fielder outside Shanzu law courts on July 11.

Juma Said, 26, and Samuel Riyango, 30, had just left the court after the hearing of a case in which a private developer is also claiming ownership of the disputed 200 acres.

"They were about to board a matatu when a black car pulled up and four men jumped out. They grabbed the brothers and forced them into the car before speeding off,” a younger brother of the two, Hamisi Bogo, said yesterday.

They reported the matter at Bamburi police station under OB No. 14/17/7/2019.

Kisauni police boss Julius Kiragu told the Star the police are looking into the matter. The police officers were to give a statement on the matter later yesterday.

A third brother, Moses Charo Kombe, died on Sunday at Coast General Hospital where he had been admitted following ill-health.

Kombe had been living in a forest for almost two years, where he was hiding for fear of his life. His health deteriorated while he lived in the forest.

"My husband had been threatened by police officers for a long time. They had been telling him he would finish them. I lost him yesterday [Sunday],” Beatrice Osinyo said, adding that her life is in danger.