KPA transports equipment to revived Kisumu Port

The Kenya Ports Authority on Sunday began transporting equipment to the Kisumu Port ahead of the launch next month.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to commission the facility that has been idle for several years. The national government has invested Sh3 billion for the port's revival.

KPA managing director Daniel Manduku yesterday told the Star that they have started taking equipment that includes forklift trucks, mobile cranes and tractor-trailers to Kisumu.

“Currently, manual labour is used at the port to transfer cargo stored in the warehouse to vessels. Therefore, we need 15-tonne mobile cranes, forklifts trucks and tractor-trailers to support cargo handling,” Manduku said.

Opposition chief Raila Odinga, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia, PS Esther Koimett, Manduku and other top government officials on Saturday inspected the progress of the rehabilitation works.

Their visit comes three weeks after President Kenyatta toured the facility on July 7 after returning from visiting Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli.

On June 14, Uhuru and Raila made an impromptu tour of the port to check the progress of construction work.

Manduku said the President is keen to revive the port because it will promote local and regional trade, create employment, support commercial, agriculture and industrial development around the lake region.

“The project will promote the lake shipping industry and its auxiliary services. It will promote local and regional trade to benefit the East African Community,” the MD said.

The key rehabilitation works being undertaken by the government include paving the open areas, putting efficient drainage and improving access roads for trucks, tractors, trailers and forklift trucks.