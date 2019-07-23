Close

Ferry services paralysed after Canter plunges into Indian Ocean

A canter ferrying Taifa Unga plunges into the Indian Ocean while disembarking MV Harambee at the mainland side ramp of Likoni ferry channel

The Kenya Ferry Service is on the site trying to get the vehicle out of the water, this is likely to take some time and the transport will definitely have to be interfered with for a moment.

by LYNDSAY NYAWIRA
Coast
23 July 2019 - 13:42
A Canter ferrying Taifa Unga maize flour on Tuesday failed to climb up hill on the Likoni mainland ramp and  instead slipped  into the Indian Ocean.

Confirming the incident, a source from the Kenya Ferry Services who did not want to be named told the Star  the incident happened at around 9am.

She said the driver of the Canter and his conductor escaped unhurt.

"The driver and his conductor are safe. They managed to escape."

The driver, Salim Musa, said the vehicle breaks failed while attempting to climb the steep ramp at the channel.

The Kenya Ferry service went to the site.

The incident interfered with ferry transportation services at the Likoni Ferry.

Ferries at the Likoni channel handle more than 300,000 passengers and 6,000 vehicles daily .

More to follow...

