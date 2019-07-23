Ferry services paralysed after Canter plunges into Indian Ocean

Confirming the incident, a source from the Kenya Ferry Services who did not want to be named told the Star the incident happened at around 9am.

She said the driver of the Canter and his conductor escaped unhurt.

"The driver and his conductor are safe. They managed to escape."

The driver, Salim Musa, said the vehicle breaks failed while attempting to climb the steep ramp at the channel.

The Kenya Ferry service went to the site.

The incident interfered with ferry transportation services at the Likoni Ferry.

Ferries at the Likoni channel handle more than 300,000 passengers and 6,000 vehicles daily .

More to follow...