Close

HEALTHCARE

Rotary to help reduce maternal, child mortality rate

World Health Organization says nearly 830 women die every day from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth.

In Summary

• Aungo says more than 80 percent of maternal deaths can be prevented with access to reproductive health services and trained health care workers

• Ninety-nine per cent of maternal deaths occur in developing countries, where nearly half of all mothers and newborns do not receive care during and after birth

by BRIAN OTIENO Correspondent, Coast Region
Coast
19 July 2019 - 00:00
Assistant governor Pauline Gachihi instals newly elected Mombasa North Coast Rotary Club president Justus Aungo on Wednesday
SAFEGUARDING THE FUTURE: Assistant governor Pauline Gachihi instals newly elected Mombasa North Coast Rotary Club president Justus Aungo on Wednesday
Image: BRIAN OTIENO

The number of children under five who die of malnutrition, inadequate healthcare and poor sanitation is unnecessarily high, an international organisation has said.

The Rotary International, Mombasa North Coast branch, on Thursday said they will this year invest more to reduce the deaths.

Newly elected president Justus Aungo said he will focus on maternal care and child health during his one-year tenure.

“More than 80 percent of maternal deaths can be prevented with access to reproductive health services and trained health care workers,” Aungo said.

“It’s very disgusting to continue losing mothers and children, yet we want to have a productive society.”

He said the health of a society is the key to a productive economy.

Aungo spoke during his installation as the new president of the Mombasa North Coast Rotary Club at Maasai Resort in Mombasa.

According to the World Health Organization, nearly 830 women die every day from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth.

Ninety-nine per cent of maternal deaths occur in developing countries, where nearly half of all mothers and newborns do not receive care during and after birth.

The leading causes of death for children under five are birth complications, pneumonia, birth asphyxia, diarrhoea and malaria, according to WHO.

“These deaths can be prevented and treated with access to healthcare services,” Aungo said.

Aungo takes over from Samuel Mambo. Mambo’s focus was on basic education and literacy during his year-long tenure. He is an educationist.

Under him, the club introduced the school feeding programme, digital literacy and school fee plans for needy students at Barani Primary School in Kilifi county.

“Although I have passed the baton to someone else, the club should not forget what it has been doing for years and this means focus on disability issues affecting children and adults in Bamba, Kilifi,” the outgoing president said.

Assistant Governor Pauline Gachihi, who is in charge of Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale rotary clubs, called for more people to join the organisation.

She said the club’s milestone in community service is commendable and insisted that paying back to the community cannot be underrated.

 

MORE:

What mapping Kenya’s child deaths for 50 years revealed – and why it matters

The number of children who die before reaching their fifth birthday is closely monitored as a marker of social well-being and . It best summarises ...
News
4 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BRIAN OTIENO Correspondent, Coast Region
Coast
19 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Couple starts to repay Sh1bn obtained falsely from public
    4mo ago Central

  2. Kenya risks running out of pilots due to old age
    2d ago Rift Valley

  3. Lower entry grade for teacher training, TSC urged
    2d ago North Eastern

  4. Tuju is not Raila's adviser, says ODM
    3d ago Nyanza

  5. Kiambaa bar owners split over licensing
    22h ago Central

Latest Videos