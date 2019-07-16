Judge orders arrest of cop for absconding duty

A warrant of arrest has been issued against a Mombasa police officer accused of absconding duty.

Mathew Kipkemboi was reported to have deserted his duties without leave for more than 10 days.

The cop attached to Kilindini Maritime police station at the Kenya Ports Authority in Mombasa was away from his station starting June 24.

The court heard that the accused had violated the National Police Service Act.

Chief resident magistrate Edna Nyaloti issued the arrest warrant and directed the matter to be mentioned on August 28.

Meanwhile, a woman accused of stealing Sh50,000 and three phones was also charged with theft in the same court.

Laura Winnie Alusa denied stealing the cash and the three phones valued at Sh28,000 from Lydia Kemunto.

The magistrate directed her to pay Sh100,000 bond, with Sh50,000 bail. She is expected before the court on July 22.

Also charged was a man accused of stealing Sh150,000 cash and other valuables valued at Sh50,000.

Wilfred Wambwire allegedly stole the cash, two phones, personal cards and financial documents from a woman in Tononoka on July 6.

Wambwire denied the charges and was released on Sh100,000 bond.

He was directed to appear before the court on July 22 for pretrial.

(edited by O. Owino)