Forum calls for new approach to fight teen pregnancies

County officials asked to invest in outreach programmes in order to improve the health of young people

In Summary

• Mombasa registered 7,000 cases of teenage pregnancies last year.

• Early pregnancies blamed on negative cultural practices like marrying off young girls and underage sex.

by EUGENE OMILO
Coast
04 July 2019 - 00:00
A teen pregnancy.
The Mombasa county government has been urged to invest in outreach programmes to improve the health of young people.

The programmes will also help in combatting teenage pregnancies, health stakeholders told a workshop on Wednesday.

"Cases of teenage pregnancies are a major concern in Mombasa, hence the need for those concerned to put their heads together to find a solution," Dickson Okong'o of Stretchers Youth Organisation said. 

County Director of Health Shem Patta said Mombasa registered 7,000 cases of teenage pregnancies last year. 

He attributed this to among others, marrying off young girls, peer pressure to engage in sex and ignorance of the consequences of unsafe sex.

County Health chief officer Khadija Shikeley said lack of financial resources was a major setback in the prevention and promotion of health initiatives at the community level.

County head of preventive and promotive health Salma Swaleh said while cases of Chikungunya have been contained, Dengue Fever incidences have increased due to poor sanitation.

