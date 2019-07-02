Agencies seal water wells in Changamwe over oil leakage

Government agencies have sealed off water wells over suspected oil leakages in Bahati, Changamwe.

Residents on Friday reported to the authorities after smelling oil products in three wells.

Officials from the National Environment Authority together with those from the Water Resources Management Authority then took samples from nine water sources in the area.

And yesterday, inspection and certification agency SGS took samples from more water sources for testing.

Mombasa Nema boss Stephen Wambua said it will take a week to identify the kind of petroleum products are in the water if any.

“We have cautioned the public not to use the water. We are working to determine what kind of contamination it is and its source,” Wambua told the Star yesterday.

Although the agencies are yet to determine what may have contaminated the water, locals suspect kerosene and diesel as a petroleum pipeline passes through Mombasa - Mikindani road.

“Once we get the samples for testing, now we go to the next phase of asking where the contamination is coming from,” he said.

Other agencies undertaking the inspection of the suspected oil leakage include Kenya Petroleum Refineries, Kenya Pipeline, Mombasa government, an the Ministry of Interior.

While addressing journalists at a mass birth certificate registration exercise, Mombasa county commissioner said investigations had been hastened over the oil leakage reports.

“We are following up and we will update you soon after all tests have been done,” he said.

Residents claim similar oil leakages were reported in the area in the early 1990s.

(edited by O. Owino)