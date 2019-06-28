State gives Taveta farmers 4,000 cashew, coconut seedlings

More than 400 coconut farmers in Taveta subcounty, Taita Taveta county, have received free coconut seedlings to boost production.

The 4,000 seedlings distributed on Wednesday will be planted on 100 acres.

The project is a partnership between the national and county governments through the Agricultural and Food Authority under the Directorate of Nuts and Oil Crops.

Agriculture and Irrigation chief officer Boniface Mwavula said the seedlings will increase the acreage under the plant from 180 to 220 acres.

"This programme aims at ensuring food security [and] is in line with the Big Four agenda. Our commitment is to promote, increase the production and productivity of oil crops such as macadamia in the highlands and coconut and cashew nuts in the lowlands," he said.

Subcounty agricultural officer Charles Omondi said the region is the main producer of coconut in the county, with an average yield of four tonnes per acre.

He said another 20,000 grafted cashew nut seedlings will be distributed to farmers.

Rozina Mnene, a beneficiary, praised the two governments for initiating the project. She said coconuts are a viable project as she sells produce worth Sh10,000 per day from her two pieces of land.

"I am a widow, this crop has helped me see my children through school. Right now I am taking care of my grandchildren using profits from coconut," Riziki, who has been a coconut farmer for 20 years, said.

