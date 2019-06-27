Close

INDECENCY

Sodomy accused teacher denied bail 'for his safety'

He is also accused of committing an indecent act with minors who are allegedly his students

• The prosecution says the public and parents are infuriated and may harm him if released. 

• The state has lined up seven witnesses who will stat testifying on July 23. 

by MALEMBA MKONGO Correspondent, Coast Region
Coast
27 June 2019 - 00:00
Magistrate's gavel
Image: FILE

A primary school teacher accused of sodomising two pupils will remain in custody until July 23 when the witnesses will testify against him.

Elphas Mukangali was denied bail by Mombasa principal magistrate Martin Rabera.

Rebera said the witnesses are under witness protection and that the accused's stay in custody was for his own safety.

 

State counsel Erick Masila had told the court that the public and parents were furious with the teacher and were likely to harm him if he is released. 

He said the accused knew the homes of the victims and he was likely to interfere with them.

Masila further told the court that more people continued to claim that they were victims of the teacher.

The state has lined up seven witnesses.

Mukangali has denied committing sodomy and indecent act on the minors. He was arrested on May 28. 

Edited by R.Wamochie 

