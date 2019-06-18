KMA raises alarm over maritime accidents

The Kenya Maritime Authority has expressed concern over increasing accidents on Kenyan waters.

Records at KMA indicate the number of accidents has grown since 2009.

Speaking on Sunday, KMA director general George Okong’o said 50 per cent of the accidents involve vessels capsizing while 40 per cent are cases of drowning caused by unseaworthy vessels.

He said the accidents are mainly due to poor compliance with maritime safety regulations by vessel owners and operators.

Okong’o however said the authority is committed to strengthening the maritime regulatory framework.

He said efforts are being put in place to ensure safety across the Kenyan territorial waters.

“It’s a disturbing observation but as an authority we are making efforts to turn the situation around. We are talking of total compliance to maritime regulations and harsh penalties for those who fail,” Okong’o said.

For the past one month, KMA has conducted massive campaigns aimed at enhancing general safety compliance in all Coast counties and Kisumu.

Okong’o says the campaigns are in line with the Merchant Shipping Act 2009 which addresses maritime safety and security.

“Our statistics indicate that Kenya has lost 242 people while another 330 survivors of maritime accidents were rescued on our waters in the last ten years,” Okong’o said.

He said KMA is looking to partner with national government enforcement agencies, county governments and key stakeholders to enhance maritime safety and security.