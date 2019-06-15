Girl, 11, dies in Changamwe fire

An 11-year-old girl was burned to death after the house she was living in caught fire in Migadini, Changamwe subcounty of Mombasa.

The fire also left several others injured as it spread to the whole residence with 11 rented rooms.

Confirming the incident, Jomvu OCPD James Mutua said the fire started at around 8:30pm on Thursday night and lasted for four hours before it was put off.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

A witness said the fire started mysteriously and no one knew that it would be a huge fire.

“The fire was so small you would think it was just someone lighting a jiko, it was not caused by electricity fault or a gas leak,” the witness said.

Firefighters from Changamwe reached the scene and put it off with the help of residents.

Red Cross Society officers also helped them save people from the fire.

Some of the residents who were injured were rushed to Portreiz Hospital where they are nursing injuries.

Nine of the affected families who were left homeless were accommodated by a nearby church where they spent the night.

Chaani MCA Junior Wambua reached the scene of the incident and condoled with the affected families.

“I am saddened by the incident which has just happened and caused the death of a child,” he said.

Wambua blamed the residents for "building houses too close to access roads which made it difficult for the firefighters to reach the scene on time".

“I just urge that any construction should be in consideration of how the area is because if there was a way to reach the area, I am very sure that life could not have been lost,” the MCA said.

Firefighters put out the fire by connecting several pipes to reach the affected houses, he said.

He said the affected families will be assisted to get food and clothes, calling on other leaders to provide a helping hand.

“We are urging you to be patient so we can help out in getting food and clothes and we will also inform other leaders about this incident so that we can all help out."

