Governor Samboja, MCAs agree to work together

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja has said he will work with members of county assembly for smooth running of his government.

During a prayer meeting at the county assembly, Samboja asked MCAs to forget past disagreements and embrace unity.

"Let's greet each other as a sign of forgiveness and new a beginning,” the county boss told them.

Differences between executive and county assembly have been blamed for delayed projects, bills and underperformance.

Since his election, Samboja has been differing with the legislature over accountability and oversight, accusing MCAs of pushing their political agendas.

Speaker Meshack Maganga lauded the unity portrayed by the two arms of government, which he stated shall contribute to the smooth running of the county government.

Maganga said the assembly has more than 10 bills to be dealt with as the house resumes its sittings after a long recess.

“We need to undertake public participation so that we can give powers of self-governance to the people in making decisions affecting them,” he said.

Majority Leader Jason Tuja asked leaders and county staff to respect the offices they hold.

Deputy Governor Majala Mlagui asked the two arms of government to shun divisive politics.

"It is time to work for the people. Let's stop premature campaigns because they shall derail our development agenda," Majala said.