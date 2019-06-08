Two cops arrested conning traders

Two policemen are in custody for allegedly aiding crime and will be charged for flouting the law they are supposed to enforce.

In a classic irony, corporal Benson Njoroge Mburu of Kiamumbi AP post and Margaret Maina of Kamiti Corner AP post were nabbed while providing security to four Nema impersonators in Lunga Lunga on Thursday.

The two officers from Kiambu county were reportedly off duty from their stations but were nabbed in their official uniforms while masquerading as security for two women and two men who posed as Nema officials from Nairobi inspecting businesses for compliance.

The fake Nema officials allegedly demanded cash from those who didn't produce non-existent compliance documents at the business premises.

Businessmen who raised suspicion on their operations at Lunga Lunga market alerted police who laid a trap and arrested them.

The policemen alongside their civilian accomplices arrived at the border town on Thursday morning and began their con game but were arrested at 10.30am.

Reports indicate that at the time of arrest, trader Abdi Aziz had lost Sh17,000 to the five whereas shopkeeper Laban James had sent Sh 25,000 to Duncan Njogu via M-Pesa via transaction number NF66EQMCCK.

Another trader Nicholas Kimatu also lost Sh2,000 to the conmen.

Detectives have identified the women as Grace Wambui Ndung'u of Githunguri and Purity Mumbi Njagi of Runyenjes and one the was Duncan Njogu Mukono.

The other man escaped during the arrest.

A Nissan Tiida car registration number KCB 135R silver in color the five were using was held by police.

Lunga Lunga deputy county commissioner Josphat Biwott said: "There is already evidence of conning. They will face the law. We have already taken them to court."

He said the case was the first of its kind to be reported in the area.

"They had approached three traders before the arrest. It's one shop owner who reported to the chief and we took action. They would have conned many people," he said.

The two AP officers who were unarmed at the time of arrest risk losing their jobs over the offense.

Police have launched a manhunt for the other suspect who escaped with all the money that was collected from the traders.