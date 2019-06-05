Families protest over delayed Dongo Kundu bypass payouts

More than 200 Mombasa families have demanded Sh271 million compensation for the parcels that will be used for the second phase of the Dongo Kundu bypass.

On Monday, they accused the government of delaying their cash even though the National Land Commission had compulsorily acquired their plots for the three-phase Sh30 billion road project that will connect the west of the town to the South Coast. Residents will no longer have to go through the Likoni Channel once it is completed.

Community leader Juma Mwalimu said they had been given notices to demolish their houses by this month.

“We have been given notices, but no pay. Where are our local leaders and politicians to help us? We want our dues before the project kicks off,” he said.

The 11km Phase 1 stretch was completed in May last year. It links Miritini to Kipevu at the Port of Mombasa and to the Moi International Airport access road.

Construction of the 8.9km Phase 2 began on May 23. It will link Mwache to Dongo Kundu at Ng’ombeni in Likoni constituency. Several houses and structures in the Shika Adabu area have been demolished to pave the way for the project. But affected residents say only 12 families have been paid.

“We are just seeing houses being demolished in this area, but we have not been paid. Out of the over 200 families that have been affected, only 12 families have been paid,” Juma Khamis said, adding the issue has been pending for five years.

“We have been patient with the government for quite a very long time. However, we are now impatient because houses are being demolished without pay. The National Land Commission and the Kenya National Highways Authority must come and explain to us what is happening.”

Mtambo Shenga said they live in panic and urged the government to tell them what to expect.

“We are totally confused. We do not know what is happening. My neighbour was paid, but I have not been paid. Another neighbour's house has been demolished, and others have been spared. We want the NLC and Kenha on the ground to talk to us,” she said.

But Kenha, in a statement, said no one has been paid for the second phase parcels. It said they needed Sh2.5 billion for Phase 1 of the project, but only Sh1.1 billion was paid.

(Edited by F'Orieny)