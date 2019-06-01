Eleven to testify against Kilifi cops charged with killing pupil

Eleven witnesses will testify against two Kilifi police officers charged with the brutal murder of 17-year-old Katana Kazungu.

Police constables Simeon Ayodo and Amos Kipsang’ have maintained their innocence over Kazungu's death in Tsangatsini, Kaloleni, on July 26 last year.

Kazungu was the first-born and was a Standard 7 pupil at Ndatani Primary School.

The pretrial conference will start on June 20, Malindi High Court Judge Reuben Nyakundi said on Friday.

Ayodo and Kipsang’ are out on Sh1 million bond each.

The conference has been pushed twice after defense counsel Gerald Magolo failed to show up.

The prosecution has aligned witnesses it said had credible incriminating evidence.

Kazungu was killed while pushing a stalled truck, an earlier statement recorded by rights group Muslims for Human Rights stated.

Muhuri spoke to witnesses who were at the crime scene. The rights group is acting on behalf of the family in court.

“We were told to face in the opposite direction after the shots were fired. There was a back-and-forth movement,” one youth told journalists last year.