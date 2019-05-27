150 families displaced in Ukunda floods

At least 150 families have been displaced and business disrupted by floods at Lemba village in Ukunda, Kwale county.

The floods followed three-day heavy downpour in the Coast.

Residents said the sewage and drainage system was swept away.

Abdallah Mwachikaya sought refuge at the home of friends in a nearby village.

"We had to leave because the water level kept rising. We feared our homes could be swept as we sleep," Mwachikaya said.

He said property had been destroyed with many victims still evaluating the damage.

"Our belongings have been destroyed and things are going to get worse if immediate assistance is not received," he said.

The floods have disrupted business activities as people try to resettle in other areas.

Barber Robert Kitunguu said his shop was marooned. "I have temporarily shut down until the rains reduce,' Kitunguu said.

Residents asked the county government to help.

They raised fears diseases like malaria and cholera could break out if the drainage was not fixed. Other villages where flooding has occurred include Mwaroni and Darling.