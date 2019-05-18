Future of Malindi tourism at stake as investors flee over massive losses

More investors could leave in droves if the problems persist. Those versed with the business say the value of prime land or villa in Malindi has fallen by 50 per cent and owners can no longer make profits. Some have lost faith in the town.

Dr Pierino Liana on Thursday said many foreign investors with luxurious property feel the town has been abandoned. Liana is the director of Excon Limited and Atmosphere Home that deals with consultancy, furniture, and interior design.

He said villas that could go for Sh350 million are now sold at Sh140 million.