Floods displace 50 families on Lamu-Somalia border

More than 50 families on the Lamu-Somalia border have been rendered homeless after their houses were swept away by floods as heavy rains pounded the region.

Ishakani village, which is closest to the border, is the worst affected with at least 36 houses destroyed.

Affected residents have now been forced to seek refuge in nearby mosques and at the Ishakani Primary School.

Lamu Kenya Red Cross coordinator Kauthar Alwy to the Star other families have relocated to other parts of Lamu including to Kiunga, which is more than 10km from Ishakani. Others have sought refuge with friends and relatives.

Alwy said Red Cross will provide assistance after doing an assessment of the situation.

"This something that keeps happening whenever there are rains. We are preparing to send help," Alwy said.

Many of the affected families are already facing hunger after losing their food and other properties to the floods.

Ishakani community mobilising Officer Ahmed Islam has urged the government to intervene and assist them.

“People here don’t have food . Their homes were swept away. The fishermen cannot go about their businesses. We have nothing to eat. We need help," Islam said..

Lamu county commissioner Joseph Kanyiri on Wednesday said his office is assessing the situation.

“We are aware of the situation in Ishakani and we are already making arrangements on how to help. Together with other relief agencies, we are exploring how best to help,” he said.

The county police boss has also asked residents who reside in areas prone to flooding have been asked to move top safer areas to avert disaster.

Areas prone to flooding in Lamu include Chalaluma, Moa, Dide Waride, Jericho, Pangani, Amkeni, Pandanguo, Mkunumbi, Kitumbinio, Chomo, Boko and Bar’goni in Lamu West while there is Basuba, Mangai, Madina and Ishakani in Lamu East.