Vacate flood-prone areas to avert disaster, Lamu residents told

Lamu residents living in areas prone to flooding have been asked to move to higher grounds to avert disaster.

Chalaluma, Moa, Dide Waride, Jericho, Pangani, Amkeni, Pandanguo, Mkunumbi, Kitumbinio, Chomo, Boko and Bar’goni areas of Lamu West often flood.

Basuba, Mangai, Madina and Ishakani are the other flood-prone areas in Lamu East.

Residents, however, ignore flood alerts and refuse to move when asked t do so.

Lamu county commissioner Joseph Kanyiri said action will be taken against those who refuse to heed the call.

He said residents of flood-prone villages often wait until their homes are flooded to start asking the government for help.

Speaking in Lamu on Monday, Kanyiri urged the residents to obey the directive to avert fatalities.

He said they had partnered with the county government to contain flooding in vulnerable areas.

Kanyiri urged fishermen and seafarers to be vigilant whenever they venture into sea, saying the Indian Ocean gets dangerous when it rains.

“So far so good, no negative reports since the rains started but we are asking people to move to safer areas just in case. It does not help when people wait until things get bad to start asking for assistance. Don't say you weren’t warned,” Kanyiri said.

The official also warned against swimming in flooded rivers and ponds during the rainy season. Last year, three people drowned in separate accidents in rivers and ponds.

Kanyiri said the government had put in place elaborate plans to assist those affected by floods.

Lamu County Red Cross coordinator Kauthar Alwy urged those in low-lying areas to move to higher grounds. She said her office was ready to deal with the effects of the rains and floods.

“We want those in risky areas to make alternative plans for accommodation until the rains are over,” Alwy said.

