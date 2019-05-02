20 Taita Taveta families in the cold as floods sweep village

More than 20 families at Ndovuni village in Taita Taveta have been rendered homeless after floods swept their houses following a heavy downpour on Monday night.

Most of the residents were forced to sleep in the cold after their houses were submerged in water.

Ndovuni village Elder Esther Wakesho said property of unknown value was destroyed by the raging waters.

“All our houses were filled with water and we could not stay inside for fear of collapsing. A number of houses also collapsed and many people are now homeless,” said Wakesho.

She said the flooding might have been caused by overflowing of three water pans in the neighboring villages.

“We only had showers here but water has been flowing overnight sweeping our houses. We suspect that water pans in upper areas, most likely Marungu and Itinyi have overflown,” she noted.

Mwanajuma Ndaikwa, a victim said she lost all her belongings after her house collapsed. She pleaded with county government.