Ex-seafarers defend terminal privatisation

Coast MPs opposed to privatisation of the second container terminal in Mombasa have been dismissed as hypocritical.

Former Seafarers Union of Kenya secretary general Matano Chengo on Tuesday said the lawmakers are hypocritical and are applying double standards.

“They are playing ignorant. They should tell us whose interests they are serving,” said Chengo, who is the immediate former Mombasa Jubilee chairman.

MPs Abdulswamad Nassir (Mvita), Paul Katana (Kaloleni), Banjamin Tayari (Kinango), Omar Mwinyi (Changamwe), Mishi Mboko (Likoni) and Teddy Mwambire (Ganze) are opposed to the privatisation plan.

They are among others who on Monday said they will join Muslims for Human Rights to fight the privatisation of the terminal.

The government plans to amend the law to allow Kenya National Shipping Line (KNSL)and a private Italian company, the Mediterranean Shipping Company, to run the container terminal which includes berths 20 and 21.

They quoted the Merchant Shipping Act, 2009, which bars shipping lines from operating sea ports.

The government wants to amend Section 16 through the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendment) Bill, 2019. The bill is sponsored by National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale.

Once amended, the Act will give the Transport Cabinet Secretary powers to exempt a government entity or enterprise from adhering to provisions of the Merchant Shipping Act, 2009.

The MPs and Dock Workers Union secretary general Simon Sang are against the move. They say the KNSL is a loss-making entity and there is no need to privatise the container terminal which is making profit.

Chengo, who is also the interim chairman of the Umoja Summit Party of Kenya, said Coast MPs remained mum when Grain Bulk Handlers and Maersk Shipping Line were given two berths to run at the Port of Mombasa.

“Are they only discovering the Merchant Shipping Act bars private entities from operating any berth today? Why didn’t they fight against these two firms? Why have they been silent all along?” Chengo asked.

Political activist Naomi Cidi said the revival of the KNSL and allowing it to operate and maintain the Sh27 billion terminal should be supported.

She said more than 4,000 workers at the port will not lose their jobs as claimed by Sang. Instead, up to 10,000 jobs will be created arising from its operation, seafaring as well as other emergent sub-sectors of the shipping value chain over five years, Cidi said.

“Sang should tell us how KNSL running Container Terminal 2 would result in over 4,000 out of the approximately 7,000 Kenya Ports Authority employees would lose sources of their livelihoods,” said Cidi.

Chengo said already, the MSC has released two of its ships to the Kenyan government and given out 2,000 jobs opportunities and training for Kenyan seafarers this year.

He said the MPs have failed to secure jobs for Kenyan seafarers.

“If they don’t have information, they should look for stakeholders to be appraised on what is going on.

“Qualified Kenyan seafarers have suffered for long over lack of jobs which have been taken by foreigners while the MPs have been sitting pretty minting millions for making unnecessary noise,” said Chengo.

“The MPs are talking nonsense. Before speaking, they should have sought advice from seafarers and other stakeholders at sea,” he said.

He said Coast people are watching.