Magarini MP urges Joho and Kingi to unite

Magarini MP Michael Kingi wants Mombasa Governor Ali Joho and his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi to push for unity of the Coast if they want to win the presidency in 2022.

He said Coast will not support ODM or Jubilee in the quest for the presidency.

Kingi spoke during the distribution of 30 cattle worth Sh6 million at Goshi in Malindi constituency bought by the county government of Kilifi.

The legislator said for the region to succeed in 2022, Joho and Kingi must unite so as to consolidate the Coast vote.

He said unity of the leaders will enable them succeed in their plans to field a presidential candidate to champion the rights of the people.

The MP said Kingi and Joho are able to push the region’s agenda of prosperity if they remain united.

He said all Coast MPs have agreed to work together with the agenda of enabling the region to be in government.

He said Coast leaders have been reduced to beggars and are forced to plead with other leaders in government because of supporting ODM which is not a Coast party.

“We want to ensure Coast is in the presidential race in 2022. We have our two able leaders who can make it possible,’’ he said.

He said the current plan is to enable a Coast kingpin become president.