Senate summons board over Galana Kulalu scheme

The Senate has summoned the National Irrigation Board and an Israeli firm to explain a conflict over the Sh7.2 billion Galana Kulalu food security projects.

The Senate panel said the stalemate is unnecessary since Kenyans are hungry and the flagship project is required to improve food security.

Committee on Agriculture chairman Ochillo Ayako said on Thursday they want the NIB and Green Arava Limited to shed light on their differences.

Ayako and his delegation spoke after holding a meeting with Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi.

“Galana Kulalu is on the radar. It’s not doing well. There is little or no involvement of counties in the project," Ayako said.

The projects were expected to cover over 1 million acres in Kilifi and Tana River counties. County and national authorities have questioned the manner in which the projects are being implemented.

There are fears of mismanagement. The government has already spent a lot but there have been very little returns, officials said. Out of the Sh7.2 billion contract, the state has already paid the Israeli firm Sh5.9 billion.

Governor Kingi said counties have never been involved in the project despite agriculture being a devolved function. He said if the method of implementing the project does not change it would not yield any fruit.

“Counties have been kept in the dark. They have been left out yet agriculture is a devolved function. It is important for all stakeholders to be involved," he said.

The governor told the Senate committee to check the Constitution and interpret how the project should be implemented. "It is causing huge losses."

The project is being implemented in phases. It comprises 10,000 acres model farm in Phase I, followed by 400,000 acres in Phase II.

Phase I began on September 11, 2014 and the contract was awarded to Green Arava. The government funded the project through a loan from an Israeli Bank.

Kingi said the project is a good idea because it is in line with the Big Four agenda. If properly implemented, Kingi said, it could feed people in the larger East African region.

NIB accuses Green Arava of being rogue and failing to respond to numerous letters. At one time, the firm left the site.

The Senate committee, however, said it is back on site. However, the differences with the board are causing concern.

