Diani Reef hotel awarded five star rank

Diani Reef Hotel in Kwale, which was voted Africa's leading beach resort during the World Travel Awards 2018, has been elevated to a five star hotel by Kenya Tourism Regulatory Authority.

In 2016, KTRA classified Diani Reef as a four star hotel but the management re-applied for classification early this year.

The new designation shows the facility, which sits on a 30-acre piece of land, scored 4,587 marks (80.68 per cent) out of the possible maximum 5,685 for five-star rating.

Speaking at the hotel on Wednesday, Diani Reef managing director Bobby Kamani said they are ecstatic about the award.

“We are immensely grateful to our team and credit this achievement for their tireless efforts," he said.

As always, we remain committed to investing in and supporting initiatives that elevate Diani, Africa’s leading beach destination, to new heights and look forward to welcoming all our guests as members of our family.”

Kamani said the classification will give Diani Reef a boost and local and international tourists can expect quality and reliable hospitality.

Diani Reef was awarded five star rating after the facility scored 100 per cent on essential items.

KTRA director general Kipkorir Lagat said the resort will be given the five star certificate and plaque on a later date.

Diani Reef becomes the fourth five star hotel at the Coast after Swahili Beach and Leopards Beach, which are also in Diani, and Medin Palms in Watamu.