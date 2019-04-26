250 Likoni juvenile gangsters surrender to police

Police in Likoni say 250 former gang members have surrendered over the last hree months and are undergoing reform.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, 76 former gangsters turned themselves in.

Likoni deputy county commissioner Eric Wamulevu assured those surrendering of their safety, saying the government would help them reintegrate into society.

He denied claims that those who surrender are harassed.

“No one is harassed when they surrender. We usually introduce the members into various government programs which help them do something gainful in their lives,” Wamulevu said.

“So far, four fishing boats have been issued to different groups of these young people who are willing to change their lives. They are now venturing into the blue economy.”

The boats were donated by the Kenya Red Cross Society after a needs assessment was done to determine what the reformed youth can do gainfully.

Likoni police boss Benjamin Rotich said the former gang members will be issued with Huduma Namba.

But despite official assurances, youth who are in the reform process paint a picture of brutality, intimidation and mistrust by police officers.

Speaking to human rights activists, former gang members who surrendered to authorities on Tuesday and Wednesday said they are still victimised by police officers.

Rashid Said, one of the reforming juvenile gang members in the notorious sub-county, said it hurts them when they show willingness to change their lives but are still treated like criminals by police.

“We were being profiled yesterday at the Likoni police station after surrendering but right after the exercise, one of the officers started frisking me, saying I have a hidden gun and that I have not changed my ways,” he said.

He said such treatment pushes reformed gang members back into crime.

“It really hurt me when the officer was harassing me in front of my parents, who also felt hurt,” Said said.

This is what makes others not to come out even if they are willing, said Abdalla Shaban, another of the reformed gang members.

They spoke during a forum bringing together reformed gang members, security agencies and human rights groups at Likoni ACK Guest House on Wednesday.

Muslims for Human Rights rapid response officer Francis Auma and Tubonge Youth Initiative secretary Allan Makina said police must learn to accept reformed gang members and help them reintegrate into society.

“Mistrust between the community and the police is the major problem. Police do not trust the youth and the youth do not trust police. These two groups must learn to work together,” Auma said.

Makina said through many interactions they have had with gang members and wayward youth, they have noted that peer pressure, poverty and drugs are some of the factors contributing to youth joining gangs.

“Through our various programs, we have managed to help nine youth come out of the life of crime,” said Makina.

Mariam Khamis, a parent in Likoni, said some of the reformed gang members are still arrested by police.

“When they surrender, they are followed into their homes in the middle of the night where they are beaten and harassed. It makes the reformed gang members bitter,” she said.