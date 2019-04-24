Man planned to surprise family before murder

Tony Ndenge would have celebrated his 35th birthday on Monday.

He planned to buy gifts for his wife Dorcas Kokota and four children, cook meals, take them on a surprise outing.

"He planned to shower us with love," widow Dorcas said.

His body was found on Sunday in a thicket in Mishomoroni, Mombasa. Gunshot wounds riddled his chest.

Now they're in mourning.

Another body of Ndenge’s tenant, 28-year-old Emmanuel Chivondo, was dumped alongside his. It had bullet wounds too.

Police said they were murdered elsewhere and dumped at the thicket, just a few kilometres from their house. They shared a plot.

Police said they did not know who murdered them and did not know where they had been murdered. They suspect Ndenge and Chivondo were killed on Saturday and dumped on Sunday.

On Monday evening, the Star visited Ndenge’s home in Mishomoroni and found neighbours making burial arrangements.

Kokota and the children had travelled to their Rabai home and were to return before yesterday.

She returned on Sunday after receiving news of her husband’s death.

Kokota said she found their Mishomoroni house locked, an indication Ndenge did not spend the night there.

She said she found clothes scattered all over the house.

"There is nothing to celebrate. I will spend this day mourning the death of my husband,” she said.

Muslims for Human Rights on Monday met Ndenge’s family.

“No burial will be conducted until a postmortem is done to ascertain the real cause of his death,” Muhuri rapid response officer Francis Auma told the Star.

The family will give the autopsy date, he said.

Auma had earlier said some other families were forced to sign affidavits declaring that they would not take part in the postmortem of dead relatives.

