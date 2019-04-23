Family appeals for Sh2m help to ferry grandsons' bodies from Italy

A family in Malindi has appealed for support to raise Sh2 million to ferry the bodies of two relatives held at a mortuary in Bologna, Italy.

Brothers David Nathan, 14, and Benjamin Nathan, 11, died on March 23 after falling from the eighth floor of their house in the northern Italian city, their grandfather James Chabwore said on Saturday.

“Benjamin slid on the floor and when David tried to help him, they both slipped off and died on the spot,” Chabwore said.

He spoke at the Kilifi Mums office in Kilifi. He said the family was unable to foot the cost of flying the bodies, the parents and two of their siblings from Bologna.

“The parents Nathan Chabwore and Lilian Haigwo live on menial jobs and cannot foot the expenses. We appeal to well-wishers to help us bring the bodies of our sons back home for burial,” Chabwore said.

Tola Daido, Chabwore's son-in-law, said the family received a Sh200,000 donation from an organisation in Bologna to help in burial preparations.

Kilifi Mums chairperson Kibibi Ali said they have contacted the Foreign Affairs ministry in Nairobi to assist in bringing the bodies home.

“At the ministry, we were told to fundraise but we did not get any assurance that the government would help in transporting the bodies," Ali said.

Haki Africa rapid response officer Mathias Shipeta urged the government and organisation to help the family.

“The parents do not have the financial ability to bring the bodies home. The government should help in this matter. The more the bodies stay in the mortuary the higher the bill gets," Shipeta said.

Contributions to family can be made through M-Pesa Paybill Number 600100 with 0100006145177 as the account number.

Edited by Peter Obuya