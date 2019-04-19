Coast hotels report Easter bookings boom

Hotels at the coast are fully booked for the Easter holiday.

At South Coast, Diani Reef Hotel and Spa has recorded 98 per cent booking in the two last weeks, managing director Bobby Kamani said.

He said April has been a busy month for Diani, a beach destination.

“We are currently fully booked. We have recorded a good number of bookings of both local and international visitors this long weekend of Easter holiday,” Kamani said.

Since the beginning of the month, the hotel has received a good number of domestic travelers mostly on weekends.

“Since school closed for the April holiday, we have been receiving many domestic tourists every weekend. They are coming to the region mostly via the Standard Gauge Railway and the low budget flights to Diani,” he said.

The magnificent 143-room hotel sitting on 40 acres has attracted guests in all its suites.

Diani Reef, Africa’s leading beach resort in the World Travel Awards 2018, has come up with special packages for domestic and international visitors this Easter.

In North Coast, tourism stakeholders said this year’s Easter holiday is good.

Hundreds of international guests have been booked at Coast hotels despite the fact that it is low season. High season starts in mid-July to December.

Kenya Coast Working Group chairman and managing director for PrideInn Hotels Hasnain Noorani said bed occupancy since January has hovered between 55 and 70 per cent.

“Currently, we are doing very well in terms of bed occupancy,” he said.

There has been a 25 per cent increase in the number of holidaymakers choosing Mombasa as a destination since January.

This is largely attributed to increase in the number of chartered international direct flights and local daily flights to Mombasa.