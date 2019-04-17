Referendum only guarantee for peace, Atwoli urges

Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli has asked Kenyans to support the push for a referendum before 2022.

Atwoli said a constitutional review is a must as it "is the only way to foster inclusivity in government".

It was unwise, he said in Lamu town on Saturday, to have a winner-take-all Constitution, but rather to work towards incorporating both losers and winners to serve Kenyans.

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions boss was addressing a funds raiser for the Lamu Women Sacco at the Mkunguni Square.

Atwoli said a constitutional review was the only guarantee that Kenya will have the much-needed peace and stability.

He lashed out at the Tanga Tanga team led by Deputy President William Ruto, asking them to "stop wasting time and resources campaigning for 2022 as they wouldn’t feature anywhere".

He asked Ruto and his camp to be prudent enough and stop confusing Kenyans by opposing the referendum push.

“We need an inclusive government where both losers and winners form the government and work for Kenyans. Kenyans want tranquillity.”

He added, “When 2022 comes, you won’t see Ruto anywhere. He won’t be the president, deputy president, prime minister, deputy prime minister or the rest. Only those standing for justice will have their names featured."

He asked the DP to "find something useful to do and stop lying to Kenyans as he would never lead."

Speaking at the same event, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga for reconciling the nation through the handshake. He said the country has made major strides in the war on corruption through the handshake.

Joho accused Ruto and team Tanga Tanga of being non-committal on matters corruption, saying Kenya would definitely be in the wrong hands if led by them.

The governor said the referendum push was unstoppable and asked politicians, especially the Tanga Tanga camp, to let Kenyans choose and chart their own destiny.

He said those opposed to constitutional amendments harbour no goodwill for the citizens and "are only keen to propel personal interests for a select few".

“President Uhuru Kenyatta was my biggest enemy for the longest time but we are now the best of friends when I discovered the plan he has for Kenya. Uhuru and Odinga need to know that they have our support as we strive for a united and corruption-free country," he said, adding "Let's close our ears to team Tanga Tanga and their divisive politics."

Over Sh11 million was raised.

Also present were Kasipul Kabondo MP Eve Obara, Woman Reps Elsie Muhanda (Kakamega), Asha Hussein (Mombasa) and Ruweida Obbo (Lamu).

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko asked politicians to stop using the referendum push to advance their own agenda.

“The referendum will guarantee equality and fairness on matters governance and leadership. We at the coast will be guaranteed our slots. Our brother Joho will get the chance to become president too,” Mboko said.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)



