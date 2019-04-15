Kilifi doctors afraid after Cuban doctors abducted

Kilifi medical personnel want security strengthened in health facilities following the abduction of two Cuban doctors in Mandera on Friday.

A spot check by the Star revealed that most health facilities are manned by unarmed security guards who are unable to engage in combat in case of attack by al Shabaab or other criminals.

Malindi Subcounty Hospital does not even have metal detectors.

During visiting hours (1pm to 4pm), the gates are opened for all without any security measures.

The medical superintendent in charge of the subcounty hospital Evans Ogato said they require security for all doctors. Terrorists could be targeting any doctor regardless of whether he is Kenyan or Cuban.

In an interview at the hospital, Ogato said the Malindi DCI boss called him assured him of stringent security measures beginning after a week's time, on Monday next week.

He said their Cuban doctors, one who is at the hospital and the other in Kilifi, are all safe and with ample security at their residences.

“Generally, we have security guards at the hospital. For a long time, we have requested more security,’’ he said.

The doctor said they expect security as all workers are at risk.

The two Cuban doctors abducted in Mandera by suspected al-Shabaab militants are believed to be in Somalia.

One police officer died during the abduction in broad daylight while the doctors were being escorted to work.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)